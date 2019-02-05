Louis D. "Red" Burns entered into eternal life on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home in Mandeville, LA, surrounded by his loving children. He was born on February 12, 1931 in New Orleans, LA to the late Louis Burns and Irene Emma Brown Burns. Red was married to his beloved wife, the late Nicolina I. Burns, for 64 years. He was the loving father of Louis E. Burns (Harriet), Mary Ann Moity (Glenn), Michael J. Burns (Rhonda) and Theresa Elie (Clifford). Red is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Dorothy Estapa, Ellen Collins, Irene Dell, Earl Burns, and Elizabeth Burns. Red retired from the Times-Picayune after 48 years of employment. He was a long-time resident of St. Bernard Parish prior to Hurricane Katrina and a current resident of Mandeville, LA. Red was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:00 AM until Mass time. Interment will follow the service at St. Vincent De Paul #3 Mausoleum, New Orleans, LA. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary