The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Louis David Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 80. He leaves to cherish his memories wife Nada Copelin David, children: Burnell (Sonja), Robin (Rhonda), Theresa, Louis Jr. (Cathy), Jeffery (Pamela), Kirk (Sharon), Lou (Elsa). Brother-in-law of Antoinette (Henry) Colar, Cleotha (Sterling) Bush, and Roberta Brown. Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by mother Albertha Gray, father Leonce Davis, stepfather Johnny Gray, daughter Anna Marie, two sons Anthony and Bruce, grandson Louis III, and great-granddaughter Heaven. Family, friends, and employees of: ADM Grow Mart in Ama, LA, B+W A/C Services, IGT, Terminix, Comcast; and Priests and parishioners of All Saints Catholic Church are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, June 21, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Edward Dorsey, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019
