Louis David Mauroner entered his eternal rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after a life well lived as a great father, wonderful pawpaw, and good friend. Louie was born in New Orleans on July 22, 1925 and passed away peacefully at Heritage Manor in Mandeville. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Petry, son-in-law Brett Petry, grandchildren Kristin Petry and Kevin Petry (Kelsey), and his sister, Joycelyn McBride (John). He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Lovingly dubbed "King Louie" by friends and family, he was a model of happiness, generosity, and kindness throughout his 93 years on earth. Louie was drafted into the Navy in 1943 and proudly represented our country in the Pacific to close out WWII. He had a truly interesting life full of wonderful adventures which made for good stories. As a lifelong New Orleanian, Louie had a unique spirit and an ability to make anyone smile. His family is grateful to the wonderful staff at Heritage Manor and St. Tammany Parish Hospice who gave Louie loving compassionate care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 East 19th Ave. Covington, and LA 70433. Visitation will begin at Noon until the service, at the church. Interment in Hope Mausoleum, New Orleans, LA. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred, or donations may be made to the St. Tammany Parish Hospice Music Therapy Program, 725 W. 11th Avenue, Covington, LA 70420. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019