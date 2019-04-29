Louis E. Block, age 94, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was the son of Louis Adrian Block and Melanie Derenbecker Block, both of whom predeceased him, as well as his two sisters, Myrle Block and Elvira Block Gordon and brother Adrian L Block. He is survived by his two brothers, Douglas F. Block and Horace J. Block, and many nephews and nieces. Louis was born and raised in New Orleans but was a resident of Slidell for the last thirty years. He was employed for twenty-two years with Sears in the furniture repair department. Louis was a master model ship builder, constructing many boats built from scratch utilizing only blueprints and textbooks as guides. He was an avid tennis and baseball player and enjoyed playing in both New Orleans and Slidell parks. Louis was a gentle soul, a kind man who enjoyed telling a good joke to make all those he met laugh a little to brighten their day. He was well known for making new friends and treating everyone with respect. He was loved by all. Louis will be greatly missed by relatives and his many friends of Slidell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1050 Robert Blvd Slidell, La. 70458 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be at St Louis #3 Cemetery on Esplanade Ave. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019