Louis Emile Fos, 62, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is the son of the late Edmund Joseph Fos Sr. and Joyce Marjorie Clade. Louis was also preceded in death by his sister Annamirl Heck and his brother Edmund Fos Jr. He is the loving father of Kevin L. Fos (Jessica). He is survived by his brother Wayne Fos Sr. and his sister Scherine Brecheen. Louis is also survived by six grandchildren: Hanna, Emma, Alexis, Grace, Hayley, and Harley whom he loved dearly. A native of New Orleans and a resident of Slidell for over 20 years, Louis worked as a Stevedore in the Maritime Industry for over 30 years and most recently with Associated Terminals. Louis enjoyed fishing and playing golf with various co-workers and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, May 31 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell, LA 70460. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Audubon Funeral Home at the same location. Private interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019