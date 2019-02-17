Louis Joseph Bon III of Metairie, LA passed away on February 16, 2019 at the age of 78, after struggling with Alzheimer's disease. Louis was born in New Orleans, LA on September 3, 1940. He was a proud resident of the Irish Channel and graduated from Redemptorist High School in New Orleans, LA. He was also a member of the first graduating class of LSUNO (now UNO). He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Terese Bon; his son David M. Bon (Melanie), daughter; Jennifer Bon-Galeas (Dennis), granddaughters; Alexandra E. Bon and Jenna A. Galeas, and his best friend Al Pontiff. He is preceded in death by his parents; the late Louis Joseph Bon, Jr., and Anna Lattie Bon. Louis was a payroll executive for Freeport McMoran for 35 years and McDermott Corporation for 20 years. He was a kind a generous man who was loved by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Visitation will begin at 11AM with a funeral service to start at 1PM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary