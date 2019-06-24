Louis Joseph Ivanyisky passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Bonnie Giroir Ivanyisky for 54 years. Father of the late Bonnie Ivanyisky Thibodeaux (Mark). Son of the late Elizabeth and Louis Ivanyisky. Brother of Susan I. Gutierrez and David Allen Ivanyisky. Grandfather of Mindi Thibodeaux and Mark Thibodeaux, Jr. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He was a native of Albany, LA and a resident of Bridge City, LA for the past 54 years. Relatives and friends of the family, also members of Nine Mile Point Volunteer Fire Company are invited to attend the Memorial Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1pm. A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday morning from 11am until 1pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louis's memory may be made to the , alz.org. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 27, 2019