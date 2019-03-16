Louis Leroy Carter, Sr. passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Thelma Lawson Carter. Father of L. Wayne Carter, Louis L. Carter, Jr., and Charles A. Carter. Father-in-law of Shannon Maher Carter. Grandfather of Lacy C. McDonald (Michael) and the late Louis Carter, III. Great-grandfather of Addalynn, Isaac, and Jacob McDonald. Son of the late Claude Carter and Bernadette Bernard Carter. Brother of the late Archie J. Carter and Louise Brown. Brother-in-law of Sandra Carter and the late Robert Brown. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Age 90 years, a native of St. Martinville, LA and resident of New Orleans, LA. Retired from New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, Veteran of the United States Army, and lifelong VFW member. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 1300 Vallette St., Algiers, LA on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be held in the parlor Wednesday morning from 10 AM until service time. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary