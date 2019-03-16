The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
1300 Vallette Street
Algiers, LA 70114
(504) 366-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Leroy Carter Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Leroy Carter Sr. Obituary
Louis Leroy Carter, Sr. passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Thelma Lawson Carter. Father of L. Wayne Carter, Louis L. Carter, Jr., and Charles A. Carter. Father-in-law of Shannon Maher Carter. Grandfather of Lacy C. McDonald (Michael) and the late Louis Carter, III. Great-grandfather of Addalynn, Isaac, and Jacob McDonald. Son of the late Claude Carter and Bernadette Bernard Carter. Brother of the late Archie J. Carter and Louise Brown. Brother-in-law of Sandra Carter and the late Robert Brown. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Age 90 years, a native of St. Martinville, LA and resident of New Orleans, LA. Retired from New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, Veteran of the United States Army, and lifelong VFW member. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 1300 Vallette St., Algiers, LA on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be held in the parlor Wednesday morning from 10 AM until service time. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
Download Now