|
|
Louise Bradbury Bartholomew, 93, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Slidell, Louisiana. Mrs. Bartholomew was born on June 21, 1926, in Buras, Louisiana, was a longtime resident of New Orleans and a resident of Slidell for over forty years. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Francis Gail Newman; and a son, Teddy Wayne Bartholomew. She is survived by four grandchildren, Michelle Anderson (Joel); Christopher Newman (Shannon); Teddy James Bartholomew; Kaylen Bartholomew; numerous great-grandchildren, Carley Anderson; Reagan Newman; Alaina Bartholomew; Brannan Anderson; A'Mya Washington; Nathanial Bartholomew; Dailey Bartholomew; Jade Bartholomew; Logan Bartholomew; and other relatives. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West in Slidell. Visitation will begin at 9:00am followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00am. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 29, 2019