Louise "Beasie" Dieck Oster surrounded by family returned to serve our Lord Jesus Christ on May 26th, 2019 at the age of 87. A resident of Chalmette since Katrina, Louise was born in New Orleans to the late Edna Lagarde Dieck and Earl P. Dieck, preceded in death by her brothers, George Dieck, Prenties Dieck, and her former husband the late Joseph A Oster, Sr. Louise is survived by her sister Diann D. Fury (Samuel), whom she looked forward to speaking with by phone every day. Her children, Lesley Mumme (Mark), Mary Beth O'Neill, Robert (Darlene), Joseph Jr. (Cathy), James (Cyrilla), Timothy (Cindy), Cynthia Cotten (Jeff), whom she would turn heaven and earth to insure they would have the best life this world has to offer. Her fifteen Grandchildren and seventeen Great-Grandchildren, with whom she just adored and loved drawing pictures and cartoon bunnies. Louise is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as countless friends including Nancy Murphy and caregiver Nicole Evans. Louise was loved by all who knew her, from her days at Francis T. Nicholls High School to being the unofficial neighborhood mom in Pines Village where on any given day there could be dozens of neighborhood children gathered to play or swim, to her days working at First Commerce Corp and Bank One. All will tell you of her inspiring personality, gracious smile and kind words for others, be it family, friends, customers or strangers it made no difference you always smiled back. Loved by all, Missed by all. Relatives, friends, and all who knew her are invited to attend a Visitation and Memorial Mass on June 8, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am followed by Mass at 11:00 am located at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 775 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Louise's name to: , , or M.D. Anderson Cancer Research Ctr. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 8, 2019

