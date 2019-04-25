Louise Marie Wilkinson entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her residence at the age of 75. She was a native of Cottonport, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Louise retired from NASA as a data entry specialist. Loving mother of Joannie Wilkerson and the late Tammy and Christopher Wilkinson. Grandmother of the late Derrick and Eddie Wilkinson. Daughter of the late Eddie and Julia Johnson. Sister of Dorothy Mayes of Deridder, LA, Florita Johnson of Tacoma, WA, Lucille Augustine, Catherine Hill both of Moreauville, LA, Rose Johnson of Marksville, LA, Cendy Carr of New Orleans, LA, Madeline Augustine of Baton Rouge LA, and the late Patricia Johnson, Grace Johnson and Juliann Forbish. Louise is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 230 MONROE ST. GRETNA, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Will be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismorturyservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary