The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Marie Wilkinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise Marie Wilkinson Obituary
Louise Marie Wilkinson entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her residence at the age of 75. She was a native of Cottonport, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Louise retired from NASA as a data entry specialist. Loving mother of Joannie Wilkerson and the late Tammy and Christopher Wilkinson. Grandmother of the late Derrick and Eddie Wilkinson. Daughter of the late Eddie and Julia Johnson. Sister of Dorothy Mayes of Deridder, LA, Florita Johnson of Tacoma, WA, Lucille Augustine, Catherine Hill both of Moreauville, LA, Rose Johnson of Marksville, LA, Cendy Carr of New Orleans, LA, Madeline Augustine of Baton Rouge LA, and the late Patricia Johnson, Grace Johnson and Juliann Forbish. Louise is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 230 MONROE ST. GRETNA, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Will be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismorturyservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now