Louise "Lucy" Miranda passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 at the age of 97. Born in Marrero on May 14, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Antonino and Carmella Collura of Sicily. Loving wife of the late John I. Miranda, Jr. for 57 years. Lucy is survived by her children, John K. Miranda (Barbara) and Nancy Miranda Pizzo (Philip); her grandchildren: Lisa Miranda Nealy (Matthew), John D Miranda (Kelly), Christi Miranda Burns (Daniel), Raymond Pizzo (Jade) and Nicholas Pizzo (Kaitlyn); her great-grandchildren: Matthias, Sophia, Samuel, Max, Abigail, Benjamin, Mainey, Ava and Luca; and her brother, Mike Collura. She was preceded in death by her siblings Anna Majoria, Bernadette Collura, Luke Collura, Joseph Collura, Benny Collura, Jenny Boudreaux, Mary Paternostro, Frances Causin and Selina Martinez. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann's Catholic Church, located at 3601 Transcontinental Drive in Metairie on Friday, April 26, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am, immediately followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:30 am. The internment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019