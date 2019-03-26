Lounette Hebert Chabert, 86, of Westwego passed away on 3/25/2019 peacefully at home. Lou was born on November 16,1932 in Iota, LA. She graduated from Marrero High School. She worked as a secretary for Avondale shipyards for 35 years and later enjoyed traveling with family. Lou is survived by her children Rick Chabert and Carolee Chabert Cronley,(Gerald), two grandchildren Cassie and Joey Cronley, one great-grandchild Colton Goins. She is the sister of Henry Lee Hebert, Maurice Hebert Jr., and Armer Jean Sullivan. Lou is the daughter of the late Velma and Maurice Hebert Sr. The funeral will be Thursday 3/28/2019. It will take place at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church 146 4th St. in Westwego. The pastor Emile "Buddy" Noel and Deacon Tyrell Manieri will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m to 1 p.m. The funeral mass will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park 1225 Whitney Ave, Gretna. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary