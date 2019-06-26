|
|
Lovenia St. Romain Hirstius passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, June 23, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Plaucheville, Louisiana on April 30, 1931 to Albert and Irene St. Romain. Beloved wife of the late Carroll F. Histius. Loving mother of Stacey Hirstius, Bryant Hirstius, Gregory Hirstius, Daryl Hirstius, Brandon Hirstius, the late Dwayne Hirstius, and step-son Dennis Hirstius. Loving grandmother of 7, great-grandmother of 14, and great-great grandmother of 1. Sister of Charles St. Romain. She enjoyed large family gatherings, gardening, and crafting. She was a longtime employee of JC Penney at Lakeside Mall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American . Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at LEITZ-EAGAN Metairie, 4747 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, on Friday afternoon, June 28, 2019 at 1:00. Visitation will begin at 9:00 in the morning. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019