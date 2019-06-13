The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lovinia Brignac Pierce Obituary
Lovinia Brignac Pierce entered into eternal rest at her residence on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 82. She was a native of Edgard, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. Lovinia was a retired Nursing Assistant and Cosmetologist. Loving mother of Donald Pierce, Yolanda Pierce Hunter, Debbie Pierce, and the late Darrell Pierce. Daughter of the late Evans and Hilda Brignac. Sister of Stafford Brignac, Sr., Steven Brignac, Sr., Alice Roussell, Elona Lumar, and the late Benoris Brigna, Sr. and Wardell Brignac, Sr. Former wife of the late Rufus Pierce; also survived by 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 455 Ames Blvd Marrero, LA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m.; Recitation of the Rosary 8:45 a.m.; Celebration of Life 9:15 a.m. Father Eugene Jacques, celebrant. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019
