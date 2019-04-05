Lowell F. Braem passed away on April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sondra Hodge Braem for 53 years. Father of Vicki B. Ernst (Stuart), Kathy B. Lesser (Avron), Barrie E. Braem, and Lisa B. Relayson (Simon). Grandfather of Teri Lyn Hoover (Rusty), Sharon Gorman (Steve), Joshua "Logan" Lesser, Jayme Boudreaux (Brent), Kelsie Bordelon (Mark), Jordan Hernandez (Joshua), and Amanda Relayson King (Kate). Great-grandfather of Lexie, Emma, Reid, Bennett, Ethan, Jacques, Presley, Brewer, Gatlin, and Wyatt. Son of the late Charles C. Braem and Clara Conrad Braem. Brother of the late Shirley B. Kytle. Age 85 years, and a lifelong resident of Algiers, LA. Lowell retired from New Orleans Police Department and member of Fraternal Order of Police. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with family. He enjoyed hunting with friends and cheering for the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers football teams. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 1300 Vallette St., Algiers, LA on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be held in the parlor from 8:30 AM until 11 AM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit http://www.mothefunerals.com/. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary