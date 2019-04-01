Lowrey Jay Williamson, Sr. passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Hammond, LA. He was born on October 12, 1934 in Shreveport, LA to the late Thomas Lowrey Williamson and Cidney Grace Thomas Williamson. Lowrey was the beloved husband of Peggy Jean Williams Williamson for over 60 years. He was the loving father of Ken D. Higdon (Betty), Lowrey J. Williamson, Jr. (Susan), and Kandi W. Sestina (the late Jeff). Lowrey was the proud grandfather of Brandi Fisher (Lonnie), Nicholas Chevalier, Emily Williamson, Catherine Williamson, and Thomas Williamson; great-grandfather of Reese Fisher and Cullen Fisher. He was the brother of Grace W. Taliaferro (the late Jim) and Patricia W. Lyons. Lowrey served his country in the United States Navy in the Korean War. He graduated from Louisiana Tech with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. Lowrey began his career as a civil engineer and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as Chief of the Civil Branch, Waterways Section. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Covington. Lowrey was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:00 AM until service time. A Graveside Service will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church of Covington, www. fbccov.org/give. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary