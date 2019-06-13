Mrs. Loyce Crain "Patty" Harris

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Staff of Crain & Sons Funeral Home
Service Information
Crain and Sons Funeral Home - Franklinton
2000 Washington Street
Franklinton, LA
70438
(985)-839-5188
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Loyce "Patty" Crain Harris, resident of Avondale, LA passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from her residence. The visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Matthews United Methodist Church 1100 Verret St. in New Orleans, La. from 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 10:00 a.m. Crain and Sons Funeral Home in Franklinton are in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook at www.crainandsons.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.