Mrs. Loyce "Patty" Crain Harris, resident of Avondale, LA passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from her residence. The visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Matthews United Methodist Church 1100 Verret St. in New Orleans, La. from 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 10:00 a.m. Crain and Sons Funeral Home in Franklinton are in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook at www.crainandsons.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019