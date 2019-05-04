Loyce Fayard Bitter passed away at East Jefferson General Hospital on Friday evening, April 26, 2019. She was 87 years of age. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward M. Bitter; loving mother of Karen Ann Bitter and Darlene Mary Bitter; sister of Joyce Bauer, and the late Jerry Fayard and Genevieve "Jean" Williford; daughter of the late Leo Joseph Fayard and Virdie Elizabeth Fayard Spadoni; and also survived by nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her third daughter and doggy - companion, Chelsea. Loyce worked for BellSouth for over 20 years as a long distance operator. She was a resident of Metairie Manor for the past few years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur de Lis Drive in New Orleans, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park. You may send flowers, or any well-wishes to Lakeview Christian Center. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 6, 2019