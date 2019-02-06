Lucien Dannel, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 68. He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife Valeria Dannel, 2 children; Phaedra (Garland) Cruell, and Lucien (LaTausha) Dannel; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; 5 siblings, Kathleen Dannel, Eleanor Poplion, Gerald (Tammy) Dannel, Kenneth Dannel and Janet (Bret) Monet. He is preceded in death by his parents Elsie and Lucien Dannel; Judge Dennis Dannel, Don Dannel, and Brian Dannel. Arrangements are entrusted by Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019