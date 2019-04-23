Lucien entered into rest in Foster City, California on April 16, 2019 at the age of 77. Lucien Love Johnson, Jr. was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1941. He had one sibling. In 1969, he married and to this union were born four children. Lucien was baptized at an early age at Tulane Memorial Baptist Church in New Orleans and was an active church member throughout his life. When he and his family moved to Los Angeles, California, he joined Second Baptist Church where, as a longtime faithful member, he was involved in the Debt Reduction and Health Awareness Committees. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1958. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in 1962 in West Lafayette, Indiana and received his Medical Degree in 1966 from Howard University. Lucien served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and he was stationed in Korat, Thailand in 1968 during the Tet Offensive. He eventually established a practice in Los Angeles, California, where he specialized in the field of cardiology over 38 years. He served his patients at Daniel Freeman, Centinela, Brotman and Los Angeles Metropolitan hospitals. He excelled in his medical work and as a result the title of Diplomate in the field of Internal Medicine was bestowed upon him. Lucien was affiliated with several organizations, including the American Medical Association, National Medical Association, , Purdue University Alumni, Howard University Alumni, NAACP, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Left to cherish his memory are his four children; six grandchildren; sister; nieces; cousins; his companion; a host of other relatives, church family and friends. A Celebration of Life memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Tulane Memorial Baptist Church, 3601 Paris Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana. He will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Lucien's name to Howard University College of Medicine at http://howard.edu/give
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019