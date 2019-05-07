The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Lucile G. Penouilh passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 98. She was the beloved wife of Woodrow Bernard Penouilh, Sr., and was also preceded in death by her parents, Rezia E. White and Franklin B. Greenawalt, and grandparents, Ernest A. White and Lucile L. Poupart. She was the mother of Louise Krause and Woodrow Penouilh, Jr., Grandmother of Kenyon Grant (Mat) and Great Grandmother of Camryn Grant and Gavin Grant. Lucile accomplished a lot in her life, but she was especially proud of her role as a devoted and dedicated mother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 AM. Visitation will begin at 9 AM. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider Masses or donations to the , 3445 N Causeway Blvd Metairie, LA 70002.
