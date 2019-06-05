Lucille Elenora Davis, age 63, departed this earthly life on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. She is survived by her three daughters, Valkessha Marshall, Shalarma Davis, Cecilia Brown (EJ); son, Edward Davis III; daughter-cousin, Joyce Glover; grandchildren, Brendon Hunter, Christian Marshall, Logan Dawson, Crystal Marshall, Kaylan Glover, Anthony Dawson, Gotti Dawson, Crystina Marshall, Sean Berniard, Lanea Dawson, and Crystiana Marshall; sister, Cherlyn Wynne (Brodie); brother, Lacy Jackson (Debra); sister-cousin, Jacqueline Fuller; great-granddaughter, An'Yae Dawson; and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lucille was preceded in death by her estranged husband, Edward Davis Jr.; her parents, Ralph Sr. and Mildred (Stevens) Jackson; son-in-law, Wm. Chris Marshall; and four brothers, Alfred Jackson, Harvey Jackson, Darryl Jackson, and Ralph Jackson Jr. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00AM at Living Water Baptist Church, 2104 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Holt Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019