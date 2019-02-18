Lucille Marie Troia passed away on Saturday surrounded by loving family. She was 64. Lucille was born in New Orleans and was raised in Kenner for more than 60 years. She retired from AT&T after 40 years of service then worked at Tiger Seal. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Lucille is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Troia; her daughters Melissa and Jennifer Thompson (Josh), her two grandchildren, Hudson and Harper, three godchildren, and six siblings. Funeral services will be held at Greenwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with visitation to begin at 10 AM until 1:00 PM. There will be a Funeral Mass to follow in the chapel at 1:00 PM. Greenwood funeral home is located at 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124. To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary