Lucille (Myers/Edgecombe) Donnar entered heaven on April 12, 2019 at age 93 surrounded by her loving family in Mary Esther, Florida. She was born on September 10, 1925 in New Orleans, LA and she never lost her love for her hometown. She was a diehard Saints fan even when they were losing. She was known for her welcoming hugs, wonderful humor, and amazing smile that would light up the room. She attended St. Francis of Assisi Church and elementary school and went on to graduate from Sophie B. Wright High School. Lucille's career extended over 30 years, working as a United States civil service employee. She held positions at New Orleans Naval Base, Houma Air Force Station, Hurlburt AFB, and Eglin AFB where she retired as Logistics Branch Chief earning the title of Manager of the Year in 1986. Lucy was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church; her faith was the cornerstone of her life. She was an active member of the Elks Lodge 1795, the VFW Post 7674, and the American Legion Post 235. She is now reunited with her parents Charles and Josephine Chappetta Myers, her siblings Bernice McAdams, Harold Myers, Charles Myers, and Anita Edwards. Left to cherish her memory are her children Robert Edgecombe Jr. (Susie), Bernice Edgecombe, Sheen Fischer (Editha), and Melissa Fischer MD. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Trinity Rivera, Javan McCain, Robert Edgecombe III, Hardie Edgecombe, Marshal Fischer, and Quincy Fischer as well as her great-grandchildren John, Nick, Alissa, Nina, Emma and Caroline. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 17, 2019 at the VFW Post 7674 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019

