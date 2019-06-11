The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Lucille Roppolo Boudreaux

Lucille Roppolo Boudreaux Obituary
Lucille Roppolo Boudreaux passed away at her home in Covington, Louisiana on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur A. Boudreaux Jr.; loving mother of the late Diane Boudreaux Fortenberry and David Michael Bourdreaux; grandmother of David Boudreaux (Virginia), Dana Boudreaux Smith (Wade), and Truett Fortenberry (Erika); great grandmother of Lauren Wintzel (Justin), Caroline Cochran, Jacob Boudreaux, Mason Smith, Kate Cochran, Max Fortenberry, Emily Fortenberry, and Lacey Boudreaux; great-great-grandmother of Jaxon Wintzel; sister of the late Marlene Laudumiey; and daughter of the late Leonard and Melba Maher Roppolo. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Ike Fortenberry, daughter-in-law, Debra Boudreaux, and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00AM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 9:00AM. Interment will follow at Hope Mausoleum. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019
