On May 10, 2019, God called his servant, Lucille Stewart Johnson to enter His kingdom at the age of 73. Lucille was born on July 18, 1946 to the late Henry Stewart, Jr. and Elizabeth Stewart in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was baptized at Pure Light Baptist Church at an early age by the Reverend Arthur A. Mudy in New Orleans, Louisiana. Lucille later became a faithful and devoted member of Saint Monica Catholic Church, in New Orleans. She later moved her membership to St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. Lucille received her education from the New Orleans Public School System, where she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School on June 1965. After Lucille's graduation from high school, she pursued her studies at Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana. Her major was Elementary Education. Lucille Stewart Johnson worked for Howard Weils, an investment banking company where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. Additionally, Lucille worked at Total Community Action and was a Head Start Teacher. On December 3, 2015 Lucille was united in holy matrimony to Robert Johnson Jr. Lucille leaves behind her husband, the love of her life and a caring and kind attentive husband; Lucille's only child and daughter, Reshone Stewart Sorrell, who has been her care giver and devoted daughter; a compassionate son-in-law, Stephen Sorrell Jr.; three granddaughters who Lucille loved and adored, Bria Sorrell, Jade Sorrell and Tela Sorrell; a surviving sister, Beverly Stewart David (Charles) of Louisville, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Christine Stewart; sister-in-law, Doris Stewart and sister-in-law, Regina Stewart; Lucille is also survived by her God child, Jamira Jackson Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Stewart III, Leonard Davis Stewart and Warren Stewart Sr, Sisters Betty Jean Cooper, Gwendolyn Jackson and God child Warren Stewart Jr. "If we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord." ROMANS 14:8 Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 2015 Louisiana Ave. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 am; Visitation will begin at 9:00 am; Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery; Arrangements by DW Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave.; Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019