The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Tulane Memorial Baptist Church
3601 Paris Ave.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Tulane Memorial Baptist Church
3601 Paris Ave.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Lucinda Cannon
Lucinda M. Cannon

Lucinda M. Cannon Obituary
Lucinda M. Cannon, a retired medical technologist of 32 years, was called home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2019 at the age of 68. A New Orleans native, she was born on December 20, 1950. Cherishing her memories are: her three children, twin sister, ten grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Tulane Memorial Baptist Church, 3601 Paris Ave. New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Ross Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 15, 2019
