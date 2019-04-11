Lucrecia Maria Morales Salas was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was 97 years old. She was born on April 1, 1922 in Granda, Nicaragua and moved to New Orleans, LA at the age of 35 and became an American Citizen 64 years ago. She was a very spiritual woman and was very involved in her church's activities. She will be truly missed by family, friends and everyone that knew her. Daughter of the late Francisco and Ermelinda Morales. Sister of Luisa Amanda Morales, Armando Morales and the late Juliana Morales, Vilma Morales, Raul Morales, Alonso Morales. Devoted aunt of Violeta Portobanco and Lucrecia Portobanco Pavon. Great aunt Susie Pavon, Lynda Munoz, Alicia Sosa. Great-Great aunt of Violeta Pavon, Plinio J. Pavon, Jayla Sosa, Mario Cortes, Lyn Marie Cortes and Romario Cortes. Great-Great-Great aunt Mayalee Pavon and Julian Pavon. She is also survived by several cousins, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. The public visitation will begin at 5 p.m. The Mass Celebrated by Father Parmenio Flores of Christ the King Catholic Church will begin at 8 p.m. Interment will be held in Granda, Nicaragua. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary