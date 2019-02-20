Lucretia Ann Stelly Espadron departed this life peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA. She was 58 years old. Lucretia was a native of Boothville, LA and a resident of Port Sulphur, LA for many years. She was also a member of Zion Hill Christian Church of God in Christ in Boothville, LA. Beloved wife of Keith Joseph Espadron Sr. Loving daughter of Augrine Duncan Encalade and the late Felix Stelly. Step daughter of Willie Encalade and the late Carl Stewart Sr. Devoted mother of Hiwanis (Tracy) Lewis, Tierra (Donald) Smith, Keith Jr. and Keshawn Espadron and the late Christy Merrick. She also raised Dontavius Johnson as her own child. Step-mother of Ashonte Thompson, Ashley Espadron, Brandon Duncan and O.J. (LeeLee) Morris. Sister of Carnell (Dereck) Hight, Cassandra Woulard, Carl Stewart Jr. and the late Vernon Duncan Sr. Godmother of Danielle Sylve and Stasia Woulard. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastor, officers and members of Zion Hill Christian C.O.G.I.C., First Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Empire, LA and all neighboring churches of Plaquemines Parish as well as employees and staff at Edgecombe Construction are invited to attend the Celebration of Life service on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Zion Hill Christian C.O.G.I.C. 137 Zion Hill Lane in Boothville, LA at 12:30 p.m. The public visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Elder Samuel Crum Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. Zion Memorial Park Empire, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary