Lucy Hebert Naquin entered into eternal rest on February 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in Labadieville, Louisiana on August 6, 1927 to the late Rene and Bernadette A. Hebert. Lucy was the former owner of "Lou's Child Day Nursery". Beloved wife for over 50 years to the late Earl Louis Naquin, cherished mother of Randy Naquin (the late Sandra) and the late Terri Naquin, loving grandmother of Jennifer Naquin and David Terrell, sister of the late Linah Hymel Naquin, Laura Daigle, Lillie Mae Melancon, Claude Hebert, Clanton "Tobe" Hebert and Clarence Hebert. Lucy also leaves a host of nieces and nephews behind to cherish her memory. The Naquin family would like to extend their personal gratitude to all the staff at Our Lady of Wisdom nursing home for all of their compassion and care during the end of Lucy's life, and a special thanks to Anne Mollere for her dedicated care for Lucy. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home. A mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held from 9:00am until 11:00am.