Ludie Butler Snowden passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of Jackie Snowden for over 24 years. Brother of Faye Hernandez, Nancy DiMattia, Buddy Snowden, and Marshall Snowden. Father of Joy Brown, Maurice Snowden, Julia Snowden, and Leslie "Tree Top" Snowden. Stepfather of Diana Hooter, Lisa Soulet, Michael Couch, and Kelly Petersen. He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. He was a proud veteran of the US Army who served during the Korean War. He was known as the Lawn Ranger for cutting grass all over town and for his sense of humor. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Avondale. The Church will open at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fairhaven Ministries, PO Box 1207, Covington, LA 70434 would be very much appreciated. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019