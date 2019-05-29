Lueceil Alcorn Hagstette passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Theodore C. Hagstette Sr. Cherished mother of Brenda Hagstette, Joy Hagstette, Karen Reynolds, Gina Williams (Dudley) and the late Theodore Hagstette Jr. Daughter of the late Edward Alcorn and Lillian Theresa Alcorn. Sister of the late Maeceil Silliker, Lorraine Taranto, Dorothy Alcorn, Shirley Kinler and Genevieve Dupas. Proud grandmother of Carl Williams, Hannah Williams, Paul D. Reynolds IV, Ted Reynolds, Katie Webb, Keith Torres, Harry Torres, Brandon Ernest and Angela Hidalgo. Also survived and fondly remembered by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lueceil was born on August 29, 1931 in New Orleans, LA. She was a former parishioner of St. Mark's Catholic Church, Chalmette, LA and was a dedicated member of the church choir. She was also a member of the Lake Vista and Bar None Square Dance Clubs. Lueceil was a passionate artist and enjoyed being creative. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all of those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 1:30 PM. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019