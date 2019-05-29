The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
Resources
More Obituaries for Lueceil Hagstette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lueceil Alcorn Hagstette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lueceil Alcorn Hagstette Obituary
Lueceil Alcorn Hagstette passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Theodore C. Hagstette Sr. Cherished mother of Brenda Hagstette, Joy Hagstette, Karen Reynolds, Gina Williams (Dudley) and the late Theodore Hagstette Jr. Daughter of the late Edward Alcorn and Lillian Theresa Alcorn. Sister of the late Maeceil Silliker, Lorraine Taranto, Dorothy Alcorn, Shirley Kinler and Genevieve Dupas. Proud grandmother of Carl Williams, Hannah Williams, Paul D. Reynolds IV, Ted Reynolds, Katie Webb, Keith Torres, Harry Torres, Brandon Ernest and Angela Hidalgo. Also survived and fondly remembered by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lueceil was born on August 29, 1931 in New Orleans, LA. She was a former parishioner of St. Mark's Catholic Church, Chalmette, LA and was a dedicated member of the church choir. She was also a member of the Lake Vista and Bar None Square Dance Clubs. Lueceil was a passionate artist and enjoyed being creative. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all of those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 1:30 PM. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now