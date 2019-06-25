Baby Luke Michael Ditta was born on May 30, 2019. He was diagnosed in the womb with anencephaly, (a fatal birth defect). Luke's parents Alexandra Manguno and Christopher Ditta, were determined to give their son as full of a life as his brief time with them would allow. On May 31, 2019 Luke passed away peacefully in the arms of his grandmother Roxane Murla and met the eyes of Jesus. Heaven's gain was our loss when our angel was called by the Lord. Baby Luke leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, grandparents Roxane Murla and Chris Ditta, great grandparents Cynthia and Peter Murla Jr., Joy and Joe Manguno, Gerald and Carolyn Ditta, loving godmother Alexis Borne. Baby Luke is being greeted in heaven by his grandparents, Darren Manguno and Amber Tucker who are now holding him in their arms. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Rosalie Church 600 2nd Ave. Harvey, LA 70058 at 12 p.m. Following Mass there will be a gathering at the parish hall across the street from the church. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary