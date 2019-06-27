|
|
Luther Lewis Taylor entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 81. Son of the late Martha McAfee and Sampson Taylor. Loving father of John F. Taylor. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years Rose Katie Mae Boyd, siblings Birdie, Alice, Eula, Frank, Arthur and John Taylor. Luther was a loving and devoted father that taught his only son the meaning of being a man. He worked at Touro Hospital as an orderly, where he met and married his wife in 1962. He was also a Truck Driver for most of his life. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00am at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd. Visitation will begin at 9:00am. Interment in Holt Cemetery. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019