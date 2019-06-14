Luther "Luke" William Holloway Jr. died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home in Covington, Louisiana at the age of 96. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. He was the son of Dr. Luther Willliam Holloway Sr. and Jean O'Leary Holloway. He was one of 11 children. Luke attended Tulane University for a short period and graduated from the University of Florida. He was a successful pharmaceutical sales representative for nearly 40 years. Luke loved his family and his friends. He loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, most of all. He looked forward to spending Saturday mornings drinking coffee and studying the Bible with his small group. He was a gifted pianist who played by ear and he had a large repertoire of everything from praise and worship music to Show tunes. His absolute favorite song to play, however, was On Eagle's Wings. Luke proudly served in the Navy during World War II on a medical ship. He was the loving husband of Sophia Richardson Holloway. They had just celebrated 63 blessed years of marriage together. He was the devoted father to his children, Betsy (Wayne), Trip (Ann), Rick (Sidney), and Shelly (Patrick). He was a proud grandfather to 15 and great-grandfather to 23 and 4 more to be born this year. He most recently met his great grandson, Luther "Quint" William Holloway V. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Church of the King, Annex Building– Little Creek Campus 22205 Little Creek Rd., Mandeville, LA 70471 on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Family will be available to receive guests at 9:30 a.m. and the Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Guests are invited to join the family for coffee and refreshments immediately following the service. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary