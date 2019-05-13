Luz "Millie" Hickey, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allan Gabriel Hickey; her parents, Arturo Gonzalez and Georgina Mas Gonzalez; and her siblings, Arturo Gonzalez, Carmen Gorbea, Anibal Gonzalez, and Alma Santiago. Millie is the beloved mother of Allan G. Hickey, Jr., Sharon H. Campo, Paul H. Hickey, and Madeline H. Harper (Michael). She is the devoted grandmother of Christian M. Campo, Victoria N. Campo, Katherine E. Harper, Jack A. Harper, Chase E. Harper, and Emma Grace Harper. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gretna, LA. She was a retired teacher with both St. Anthony School and the Jefferson Parish Public School system. An avid gardener, she enjoyed music and dancing. A wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, Millie's passion in life was spending quality time with her loving family and especially spoiling her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Special thanks to the caring staff of Park Provence Senior Living Center and Passages Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the American . Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, May 16, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon all at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 924 Monroe Street, Gretna, LA. Interment St. Joseph # 1 Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 16, 2019