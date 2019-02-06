Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Upperroom Bible Church
8600 Lake Forest Blvd
NOLA, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Upperroom Bible Church
8600 Lake Forest Blvd
NOLA, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Irons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Alice Irons

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lydia Alice Irons Obituary
Lydia Alice Irons departed this life on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the age of 71. II Timothy, 4:7-8. 7) I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 8) Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day. She passed away as a Christian and accepted Christ as her savior many years ago. She was a very loving and caring person. She was a woman who always had a clear vision of what she wanted for her life. She was the youngest daughter of 12 siblings. Her mother and father were Essie and John Irons. She retired from the City of New Orleans after more than 30 years of dedicated service. Her greatest achievement was her passion for real estate development. Her greatest love and source of happiness was her family. She leaves behind her two children, Stanley Anthony Williams, Jr. and his wife, Taressa and Pia Williams Singleton and her husband, Ralph. She had two granddaughters, Kelsey Malia Raymond and Sienna Rose Williams. Her siblings are Mary Ethel Daly (deceased), Willie Irons, Charles Irons, Alvin Irons, Helen Rogers, Julia Washington (deceased), Emmanuel Irons (deceased), Lionel Irons, Joel Irons, John Irons II (deceased), and Octavia Irons. Her Christian services will be held at the Upperroom Bible Church, 8600 Lake Forest Blvd. NOLA 70127, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Viewing will begin at 9:00 am with services starting at 10:00 am. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now