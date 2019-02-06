Lydia Alice Irons departed this life on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the age of 71. II Timothy, 4:7-8. 7) I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 8) Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day. She passed away as a Christian and accepted Christ as her savior many years ago. She was a very loving and caring person. She was a woman who always had a clear vision of what she wanted for her life. She was the youngest daughter of 12 siblings. Her mother and father were Essie and John Irons. She retired from the City of New Orleans after more than 30 years of dedicated service. Her greatest achievement was her passion for real estate development. Her greatest love and source of happiness was her family. She leaves behind her two children, Stanley Anthony Williams, Jr. and his wife, Taressa and Pia Williams Singleton and her husband, Ralph. She had two granddaughters, Kelsey Malia Raymond and Sienna Rose Williams. Her siblings are Mary Ethel Daly (deceased), Willie Irons, Charles Irons, Alvin Irons, Helen Rogers, Julia Washington (deceased), Emmanuel Irons (deceased), Lionel Irons, Joel Irons, John Irons II (deceased), and Octavia Irons. Her Christian services will be held at the Upperroom Bible Church, 8600 Lake Forest Blvd. NOLA 70127, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Viewing will begin at 9:00 am with services starting at 10:00 am. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary