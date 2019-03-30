Lydia Gomez Comberrel died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 78. Survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Vincent Comberrel; son, Chris (Janice); and grandchildren, Caleb, Ryleigh and Brielle. Also survived by sisters, Shirley Griffin and Janie Kuhn (Wayne); special godchild, Patty Ortiz; and "adopted" daughters, Sylvia Perigoni and Trudy Alexander. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and dear friends. Predeceased by parents, Corbert and Nellie Gomez; father and mother-in-law, Vincent and Nellie Comberrel; and brothers, Corbert, Jr., Paul, Irby and Maurice Gomez. Born and raised in The Irish Channel and a 1958 graduate of Redemptorist High School. The crowning glory of her 34 year career as an employee of the Judicial Branch of the United States Government was being appointed Circuit Executive of the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in 1983. She was the first female in the United States to attain this position. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, celebrated by Father Bernard Francis, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at noon at St. Mary's Assumption Church, 923 Josephine St. New Orleans, LA. A visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Father Seelos Center, 919 Josephine St. New Orleans, LA 70130. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary