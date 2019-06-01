Lydianne Stahel Barousse passed away on May 31, 2019 at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Juergens Barousse, her second husband, Stanley Albert Greig, and her parents, Rudolf Stahel and Lucia Epley Stahel. She is survived by her children Susan Barousse Gordon (Stephen), Lydia Barousse (Daniel Garbarino), Robert J. Barousse (Melody), Matthew S.Barousse (Mary Patrice), her 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Shepheard Stahel (JoAnn), David Greig (Lisa), his children and a large extended family. Lydianne was born in New Orleans, LA and graduated from Louise S. McGehee High School where she met many lifelong friends. She attended Sophie H. Newcomb College where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She lived most of her adult life in New Orleans, Louisiana and was involved in the PTA of Holy Name of Jesus, where she also served as a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader. She worked in the Tulane Alumnae Office for many years before moving to Covington, La. She then became a CASA volunteer and was active in her Presbyterian church, serving as a member of the session. She had a great sense of style and a keen eye for interior decorating. She was an excellent seamstress and liked to garden, paint, read, entertain, and travel. Lydianne will be remembered by her family as a strong, loving, and supportive mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was admired by her family and friends as a vivacious, intelligent, resilient, and charming southern lady. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Passages Hospice. A service will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Tuesday, June 4th at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Louise S. McGehee School or the . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary