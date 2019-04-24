Lynell Marie Dixon died peacefully on April 7, 2019, at the age of 51. Lynell was born to Charlotte Wright Dixon and the late Royal C. Dixon, Jr. She was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, Louisiana. She is survived by her beloved mother Charlotte Wright Dixon, and siblings, brother Royal C. Dixon, III (Monique), Washington, LA and sister Linda Dixon Rigsby (Reginald), Madison, MS. Lynell is also survived by aunts Doris Wright Francois, MD, Weston, MA, Olevia Sylvia Watson (Robert) and Wilma Wright; great aunt Hazel Coleman; and uncles Donald Thomas(Madge), Montgomery, IL and Edward Dixon (Rhetta), San Antonio, TX; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Lynell graduated from Xavier University Preparatory High School and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana and Southern University at New Orleans. Lynell worked in the media industry and had a passion for animals, especially her doggie companions, Zsa Zsa and Hershey. Relatives, friends, staff of JoEllen Smith Living Center, Hearts of Hospice and Xavier University Preparatory High School are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 8321 Burthe Street, New Orleans, LA 70118. Father Peter Weiss, S.S.J. officiating. Visitation is 8:00 - 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Cemetery 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124. Arrangements entrusted to D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street, Gretna, LA 70053. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary