Lynette Marie Mitchell

Lynette Marie Mitchell Obituary
Lynette Marie Mitchell entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Leonard Mitchell and Pamela Elaine Matthews Mitchell. Sister of Kimberly Matthews, Albert (Vanessa) Vallery, Anita Washington (Raymond) Jones and the late LaToya Mitchell. Niece and daughter of Lucille Washington. Niece of Lyndon Matthews. Also survived by 4 nephews, 2 nieces, 1 great niece, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. A special thanks to Dr. Nancy Ascuitto, Superb Health Care and Larry and Larry's Grocery Store for all the extra love given to Lynette. Relatives and friends also pastor officers and members of Christian Mission Baptist Church are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Christian Mission Baptist Church, 1447 North Robertson Street beginning 10 am. Rev. Charles M. Daniels, pastor officiating. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Entombment Resthaven Memorial Park. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019
