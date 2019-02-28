On February 13, 2019, just a day before Valentine's Day, our Heavenly Father called for his daughter Lynette Theresa Winfield Ellzey, 56, to be reunited with her sweetheart, husband, and soulmate Melvin Ellzey, Sr. Lynette was born on August 15, 1962 to the late Dorothy Bosley-Winfield and Lawyer Winfield, Sr. Lynette is a native of New Orleans, and a resident of Metairie. She attended George Washington Carver High School class of 1981. She later went to Hair Tech to become a cosmetologist and was employed at Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus for over ten years. She's preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Ellzey, Sr., mother Dorothy Winfield, sister Brenda Youngblood and brother Bertrand Winfield. She leaves behind three children: Benjamin Winfield, Jessica Ellzey and Melvin Ellzey, Jr., her twin sister Annette Winfield, four other sisters: Leorlin Winfield-Green, Shereen Edwards, Sheree Henderson, Leola Williams, three brothers Michael Winfield, Lawyer Winfield, Jr., Kevin Winfield, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, loved ones and dear friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on March 2, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Philadelphia Ministries, 1117 Terry Pkwy., Terrytown, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery, 8200 Airline Hwy., Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary