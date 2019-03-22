Lynn Marie Brennan passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 57, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 12, 1961 and has been a resident of Metairie, Louisiana. Devoted daughter of Lincoln Sr. and Virgie Dufrene Brennan. Loving mother of Nicole Lato (Rory), Christina Davis (Eric), and Jennifer Beach. Lynn leaves her cherished memories with her grandchildren, Blaise, Austin, Kate, Molly, Andrew, and always had a special place in her heart for her niece, Lisa Balga and her children Ashley and Katelyn. She is also survived by her siblings, Ann Pineau, Carol Ricau (Patrick), and Lincoln Brennan, Jr. (Kerrin) as well as many relatives and friends. Lynn was a graduate from Riverdale High School and attended Tulane University. She was a member of the Elks Lodge #30 in Metairie. Lynn was known for her love of baking, her kind heart and her flair for life. She lived for her children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Elks Lodge #30 located at 2215 Cleary Ave., Metairie, La. 70001. Prayer and Memorial Service will begin at 1:30 pm. Interment will be private on a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary