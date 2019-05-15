The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynn Patricia Dolliole


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lynn Patricia Dolliole answered the Lord's call and rejoined her sister Pamela Dolliole Hermanspahn on May 12, 2019. Born to Ida and Henry Dolliole Jr. on November 8, 1958, She is survived by her daughter Candice (Benjamin) Bowden, grandchildren Brandon & Courtney, brothers Kevin (Janice) Dolliole Sr., Steven Dolliole & Andre' (Kimberly) Dolliole, brother-in-law Michael Hermanspahn and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family and friends are invited to attend the home going services at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Minister Warren Atkins Jr. officiating. Visitation begins at 12:00 pm. Arrangements by Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019
