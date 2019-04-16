Lynne Sausse Truxillo passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years Peter Andrew Truxillo and was the devoted mother of Andrew E. Truxillo and Virginia E. Truxillo. Lynne was the loving daughter of Eugene P. Sausse and Judith Berbuesse Sausse and is survived by her siblings Elizabeth S. Mullany (TC) and Eugene P. Sausse, Jr. (Gia) and brothers and sisters-in-laws Timothy, deceased (Wanda), Terry (Dana), Christine, Thomas (Debbie), David (Joni), Donna Malloy (John) and Richard as well as nieces and nephews: Meredith, Meghan, Michael, Tommy, Dave, Adrienne, Chris, Paige, Patrick, Michelle, Mark, Lauren, John, Brooke, Rachel, Cole, Alexis, Connor, Jessica, and Sylvie. Born in New Orleans in 1962, Lynne and Peter raised their family in Baton Rouge. Lynne was a graduate of St. Mary's Dominican High School and LSU School of Nursing. She was passionate about her family, friends, and her work as a registered nurse. One of Lynne's many gifts was the ability to uplift everyone's spirits. She touched the lives of many each day with her kindness and humor. Lynne made our lives better, and we will all miss her terribly. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70124 on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery No. 2. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "The Drew Rodrigue Foundation", PO Box 1428 Metairie, La., 70004. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary