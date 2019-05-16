Mabel Davis, age 97, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Woldenbury Village surrounded by her loved ones. She was a native of Breaux Bridge, LA, a former resident of Opelousas, LA and a longtime resident of New Orleans, LA. Loving mother of Martha Davis, Betty Lou (late Walter Jr.) Sylvester, and Roy (Joyce) Davis, Sr. Daughter of the late Octove Robertson and Annie Sam. Sister of Mary Baptiste, Augusta Landor, Phillip, Mitchell, Joseph, Ernest, Antoine, and James Robertson. Grandmother of the late Keeva Kareem Sylvester, Monique Davis and Adrene Marie Williams. Godmother of the late Jeanette Landor Brown. Mable is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, 48 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Woldenburg Village Nurses, CNA'S, Activity Staff, and Passages Hospice Nurse Shannon and CNA Jeanine. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 455 Ames Blvd. Marrero, LA on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Father Eugene Jacques, celebrant. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019