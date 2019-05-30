Mable Ann Carter entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center. She was a native of Houma, LA and a longtime resident of Marrero, LA. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and a retired housekeeper. Beloved mother of Jacquel (Rudolph) Babino and Vinetti (Justin) Fennidy. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Tyanika, DeAndre, and Terion Carter, Kimberly and Gary Holmes, Jr., and Rudolph Babino, Jr. Great grandmother of Asia Vernon, Ahlejah Carter, Terry Roche', Jr., Garial and Gianni Holmes, Braylen and Bryliee Hill, Demi Carter, KaToure Hart, and the late Ahliyah Carter and Bailee Hill. Daughter of Hester Jones Scott and the late Leroy Carter. Sister of Olivia, Carnella, Zachary, Ryan, and Don Scott, and the late Martha Carter Spencer. Niece of Bonnie Jean and Bernadine Carter of Houma, LA. Great niece of Louisa Mae Williams of New York. Aunt of Ron and Christopher Carter, Raymond and Roosevelt Spencer, and the late Warren Spencer. Godmother of Beatrice White and Lendell Junior; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Rock of Ages Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 6533 Acre Rd. Marrero, LA on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Gilbert Barnes, host pastor; Pastor Ernest Weber, Jr., officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019