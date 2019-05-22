Mable Tross Videau, blessed age of 86, transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center with family at her side. Mable was born in Gretna, LA on November 11, 1932 to the late Herbert Tross, Sr. and Mable Walker Talton. She attended Colored Elementary School (Frederick Douglass Elementary School) in Gretna, LA. She was baptized along with her husband in 1951 and was a lifelong member of New Hope Baptist Church, Gretna, LA, a devoted homemaker who took care of and welcomed many, many children in her home. She is survived by 3 grandchildren Tiffiney and Brian Videau of Sacramento, CA and Christopher Segnette, 7 Great Grandchildren Aaron, Amarion, Aniyah, Jacai, Elijah, Jaylen, Percy; her brother Phillip Tross, and sisters Mercedes Jones, Bernadine Tross Malone and Shirley Petty, also survived by a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, Godchildren, friends and church family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Percy N. Videau, Sr., her sons Percy N. Videau, Jr. and Kenneth R. Videau, siblings Emmett Spencer, Herbert Tross, Jr, Ora Mae Walters, Doretha Sam and Gloria Flagg. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastor, officers and members of New Hope Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 434 7th Street, Gretna, LA at 10:00am, Pastor Warren E. Johnson, Officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00am. Interment New Hope Cemetery, Arrangements by Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street, Gretna, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.come to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019