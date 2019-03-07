The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Resources
More Obituaries for Macletus Dejoie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macletus Marie 'Toots' Terrell Dejoie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Macletus Marie 'Toots' Terrell Dejoie Obituary
Macletus (Toots) Marie Terrell Dejoie passed from this life on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 88. Macletus was preceded in death by her parents, Leo S Terrell and Ora Delphin Terrell; her husband, Joseph Adolph Blaine Dejoie, Jr. and two daughters, Michelle Dejoie-Manning and Macletus Dejoie-Smith. She is survived by her son, Joseph A. Blaine Dejoie, III, daughter, Kristen Dejoie-Wilson (Darryal) and son-in-law, Michael Smith. Toots was blessed with seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Ashleigh E. Manning, Gabrielle R. Dejoie-Smith, J.A.Blaine Dejoie, IV, Devon S. Dejoie (Nadia), Alana B. Wilson, Darryal E Wilson, II, Aubry E. Wilson, De'Ana Dejoie and Reagan Dejoie. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katherine Drexel Chapel, 1 Dexel Drive on the campus of Xavier University on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:30 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now